New Zimbabwean arrivals enjoy first christmas in the UK

The year 2022 has been great in migration. The United Kingdom has received over a thousand Zimbabweans who have been granted visas. It is to many Zimbabweans who have travelled to UK a first Christmas ever. Tsitsi Mandeya was a bag of mixed feelings.

She said, “My first Christmas abroad is this Christmas 2022. And also, my first Christmas away from my family, the whole family. My first Christmas without my Mom and Dad, ever. My first Christmas without my sisters since they were born. My first Christmas not attending Bhora growth point to show off my new clothes. I will be missing to be helping to host the best Christmas party in the whole entire world — my family always have an annual Christmas party that’s been going on for more than unknown years. Talking about this makes me tear up.

“I’m not complaining. I love being here. I have learnt a lot from England. The Christmas markets in England are incredible, quipped Tsitsi. But I’m a nostalgic person. I am already missing home. Christmas time always makes me feel like a kid. And it will be downright weird to not be home this year.”

B Nyoni who arrived in the UK in August said, “As a family we have kept a tradition. Every Christmas our parents will buy dozens of bread. One loaf will be sliced into three big pieces. Mother will then plaster both sides with sun jam. The red slices of bread will then be placed in a reed tray. Rusero. She had a red teapot and big mugs. We called them Jompees whatever the spelling. Then richly brewed tea with milk will be poured in these metal mugs. Each child will have his big slice painted with juice sun jam. If you get the middle slice of the bread it will be plastered both sides. Some will be fighting for the crest bread. The middle slice will be compensated by the jam both sides. There will be no Christmas without sun jam. All this will be missed this year and for the first time”

Marylyn Maphosa nostalgically reckoned, “This year, we are starting new traditions, ones that involve drinking without Mazoe. There will be no chance of drinking copious amounts of castle larger and Scud and marvelling at the fact that they can take this fairy tale nation and actually make it more beautiful.”

Brian Gono Moyo of Northampton United Kingdom remembered fondly, “My feet were squeezed in black and white trainers. We used to call them tenderfoot. I remember making patterns with the shoe laces. Diamonds, oblongs even making triangles with the shoe laces. This art is perfected on Christmas. This year those memories will be frozen by the English winter.”

“There is no place like home. I remember driving to Murehwa with all thoughts of faces I will be meeting as we celebrate Christmas. This will be a different year. Christmas without home, “added Abide Mika.

“But other things are different too. Instead of driving around to see the lights on houses — fairly impossible when you don’t have a car, we walked to see the First Street (main street) lights. They were all decked out. Having been lit by the mayor. They do Christmas decorations here but not like I’m used to.

Vitalis Mapunga from America said, “In Dallas, there is a neighbourhood called Highland Park where each house is extravagantly decorated. Some houses even have life-size figurines carved out of wood. There’s even one with a carousel playing Christmas music. But this does not wipe out home memories.

“In England the Christmas decor is more focused at the actual market or inside the home. Most houses do display lights, some added maybe a wreath or two. But it doesn’t just stop there.”

Misheck Musa was running late for his care shift in London. He would have grabbed a taxi if it had not been a London Rush hour. When it is a rush hour everything slows down. Musa entered a crowded Tube Station he dodged in and out of the hordes of commuters as they headed down on their way home. Musa was having a problem to navigate the crowded London city. He had believed that Harare was overcrowded until he was thrust into London madness. After four stations he re-emerged from the bowels of the earth. That was an experience never to be forgotten. When Musa stepped onto the platform of the Tube Station it was so crowded that he wondered if he would be able to get to the first train that pulled into the station.

Time was not on his side and his employer had warned him against getting late.

His visa depended on the employer. Musa waited impatiently for the next train to emerge from tunnel.

He was sweating and trying to imagine answers he will give to his boss. The Southern platform was just as crowded as the one he was standing on. He surged through the crowd and found himself going up the stairs.

In a stroke of luck he found himself inside a train. How he went up there he does not remember. He closed his eyes taking in the pressure from the crowd which was in the train with him.

At least he will be at work early. When he opened his eyes he was on the fourth station. He jumped out with a sigh of relief. He allowed the crowd to push him out. As he felt the fresh air of the next station Musa felt his heart sinking.

He had taken a wrong train. It took him where he was coming from. What a Christmas present.

Matida from Germany said, “Christmas is celebrated on an entirely different day! This was news to me. December 6th (St. Nicholas day as I know it) is when Nikolaus comes to put gifts in your shoe. This is not to be confused with Santa Claus, or Weihnachsmann. No, instead, this is remembering Nicholas of Myra who dies on this day in 346 and who secretly gave gifts to children. They celebrate December 24th as Christmas and they celebrate at night — unlike us, who open presents directly in the morning.”

This will be an especially tough day this year, especially for many Zimbabweans who are in England for the first time They grew up celebrating this day because of their Christian roots. This will be their first Christmas with strangers and many of them at work.

This will be a Christmas with a change.

To all Zimbabweans abroad and home Dr Mavaza and the Diaspora page wishes you all a Merry Christmas. God bless you enjoy Zimbabwe it is indeed a blessed country. Those abroad I wish you a lonely Xmas. – Herald

