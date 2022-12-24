Mliswa Finds Some Positives In Mnangagwa’s Politburo Appointments

HARARE – Norton Member of Parliament (MP), Temba Mliswa has said there are some positives to pick from President Emmerson Mnangagwa‘s appointments to the ruling ZAN PF’s Politburo.

The ZANU PF Politburo is the party’s highest decision-making body outside Congress.

Mnangagwa this Friday announced members of the ZANU PF Politburo, in a development that saw the First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa appointed as the Secretary for Tourism and Hospitality.

In a Twitter thread seen by Pindula News, Mliswa, a former ZANU PF legislator said the inclusion of some young people is a positive thing.

He said: Interesting list of new Politburo members. Some have been recycled back& others are vital inclusions as they will provide new impetus. Would have thought Jabulani Sibanda would be part of it to manage the politics of southern& northern regions. He is a commissar par excellence.

Great inclusion of Hon Adv Jacob Mudenda again. He is respected, fair and knows the law. That’s a great appointment as we go towards the elections. Brings a lot of credibility too. He is a stickler for doing things according to procedure. That’s why he is called the Headmaster.

Tino Machakaire as a youth leader is another good move. It may be a bit late but vital all the same. He will turn around the youth wing from the thuggish entity it was becoming under Paradza, Masenda and even Mukupe who was telling people he will be in the PB.

Machakaire is suave& wise to interact with everyone, restoring respect& order. If the likes of Mukupe had come in then the party would have totally lost it. He is the kind that will abuse positions for business. He was telling people that he had lobbied enough to be in the PB!

Now that he isn’t part of it, it’s a sigh of relief for the people of Hurungwe because they would have been abused because of that position. Mwari anzwa minamato yavo. If people gloat over being in the Central Committee, him being in the PB would have been a disaster.

The return of Supa Mandiwanzira is also a good move. Another young politician. Positive move on Chirau again. The guy is disciplined as a party cadre. The PB list is a little skewed on the gender equality side though.

The inclusion of young people like Tino Machakaire is important as it counters solidly the alternative opposition figures such Ostallos who is a brilliant orator. Machakaire, unlike Ostallos is a politician while the latter remains largely an activist.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...