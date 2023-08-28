Namibia’s Geingob congratulates President-elect Mnangagwa on “peaceful” polls

SADC Chairperson, Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has congratulated Zimbabwe’s President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu-PF following their announced victory in the recently-held “peaceful” harmonised elections.

Millions of Zimbabweans flocked to polling stations on Wednesday and Thursday last week to elect the southern African nation’s president and members of the legislature.

On Saturday night, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba announced that Mnangagwa had retained the presidency by a 52.6 percent margin.

According to figures released by ZEC, Mnangagwa scored 2,350,111 votes, in the tightly-contested elections, beating Nelson Chamisa who leads the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change party – who garnered 1,967,343 which translates to 44 percent of the vote.

Chamisa has vehemently slammed the poll results announced by ZEC, insisting that he has won.