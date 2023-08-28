Malema’s EFF condemns Zimbabwean polls

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have criticized Zimbabwe’s election process, with party leader Julius Malema noting that while violence was absent in the recent Zimbabwean elections, they still fell short of being free and fair.

According to two groups of observers, authorities raided their data centres and arrested personnel and volunteers in order to prevent them from independently verifying the results.

The police were not immediately available for comment.

Observers from SADC and the African Union have also criticised the election process.

SADC observers have expressed concerns – citing voting delays and biased state media coverage – among other things.

Zimbabwe Elections | Opposition disputes poll results:

Second term

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has secured a second term after the elections.

He also hit back at the Election Observer Missions after they expressed reservations about the poll, saying observers must not interrogate laws and regulations of Zimbabwe.

Mnangangwa claims their job is to observe. European Union (EU) election observers say the vote did not meet international standards for transparency and was conducted in a climate of fear.

Zimbabwe Elections | Analysing poll results with Prof Ricky Mukonza:

Source: SABC News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...