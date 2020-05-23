Mwonzora warns MDC Alliance leaders for instigating Parliament boycotts

MDC-T secretary-general Mr Douglas Mwonzora has described calls by MDC-Alliance for MDC senators and National Assembly members to resign from Parliament as reckless and irresponsible.

He warned the MDC parliamentarians and senators against boycotting Parliament business.

Mr Mwonzora’s warning comes after the MDC-Alliance leaders ordered MPs to boycott Parliament in solidarity with Charlton Hwende (Kuwadzana East), Tabitha Khumalo (MDC proportional representative), Prosper Mutseyami (Dangamvura) and Midlands Senator Lillian Timveos who were recalled from Parliament.

Mr Mwonzora said the MDC parliamentarians and senators should take Parliament business seriously.

“To that end, we view the call by some of our colleagues to have our MPs resign from Parliament completely as irresponsible and reckless.

“We urge our members of Parliament to recognise and discharge their obligations to their constituencies in particular and to Zimbabwe in general. They must also be cognisant of their obligation to the values of the MDC party. These values are summarised in Article 3 and 4 of our constitution,” he said.

On speculation regarding further recalls of MDC Members of Parliament, he said they would deal with the matter on a case by case basis depending on their behaviour.

“We should state that we are not a vindictive leadership and it is not our intention to victimise anyone.”

In addition, he said preparations for the party’s extraordinary congress were going on well.