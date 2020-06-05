‘Munyeza is a cowardly charlatan hiding behind Bible’ Mangwana

PERMANENT Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has described Pastor Shingi Munyeza as a religious charlatan who hides behind the Bible to preach political messages, adding that Munyeza will not be treated with kids gloves.

Munyeza, who is a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC), has of late been critical of the Government, warning in video sermons that the Mnangagwa government will be removed from power by a “revolution”.

Mangwana said Munyeza has the opportunity of whistling in the ears of the President as is expected from members of the PAC, but he has instead been “raving and ranting on social media platforms against the Government.”

Mangwana said Mr Munyeza should use his PAC position instead of playing to the gallery to score political goals under clerical robes and the Bible.

“(Mr) Munyeza should not hide behind the Bible when giving political rants. We want to respect men of God, but we are not going to treat religious charlatans, who are not courageous enough to come into the political arena like the rest but hide behind the Holy Book and start issuing political edicts disguised as sermons, with kid gloves,” he said.

“Religious leaders should be unifying and rallying people’s hope not to preach hate and prejudiced diatribes. What Mr Munyeza is spewing is eccentric and divisive heresy.

“One wonders why one would be so packed with bitterness that they can’t find time to speak to the President who they are supposed to be advising but choose to grandstand and issue unsolicited and accursed lambaste like an evil oracle,” said Mangwana.

It also emerged that Munyeza was absent from Wednesday’s PAC meeting that was held at the State House.

Munyeza has also refused to comment on the attacks he has made against Government.

On his absence from the PAC meeting, he said: “We all don’t attend PAC meetings every time.”

Mangwana continued: “The Bible has verses for Mr Munyeza’s kind, ‘Woe to the foolish prophets who follow their own spirits when they have seen nothing. Their visions are false and their divinations a lie.

“Even though the Lord has not sent them, they say, The Lord declares and expect him to fulfil their words’,” said Mr Mangwana.