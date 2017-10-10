‘Mugabe should have reshuffled himself’ – MDC

HARARE – In the past Chinamasa has held powerful cabinet posts such as Justice‚ Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ who doubled as minister of legal affairs‚ lost that portfolio and only remains as one of two vice-presidents. Analysts say this move is meant to weaken his position in the race to succeed Mugabe.

“He is at the mercy of the president‚ who can choose to remove him as vice-president if he so wishes. His counterpart Phelekezela Mphoko is still doubling as minister of National Healing and Reconciliation‚” said political commentator Josphat Ngulube.

Some ministers were moved around or accommodated in new postings. Former minister of Media and Broadcasting Services Chris Mushowe was given a department in charge of scholarships in the president’s office. Opposition party Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T)’s spokesman Obert Gutu quipped that the reshuffle was a high-sounding nothing. “Actually he should have reshuffled himself by immediately announcing his retirement‚” he said.