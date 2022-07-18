Mthuli Ncube booed

A SECTION of Zimbabwean supporters Sunday got an opportunity to voice their disgust over the country’s poorly run economy, by booing finance minister Mthuli Ncube at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, where he watched Chevron’s 37 run win against the Netherlands.

The two were battling it out for a spot at the T20 cricket world cup set for Australia in October.

Ncube, who was the guest of honour at the high profile tournament, might rue his invitation to the after the cricket fans started booing, hurling insults and singing songs expressing their anger at him, as he presented winners’ medals.

The boos, insults and songs went right through the awards presentation, from the moment he stepped on the podium up until he stepped off.

A section of Queens Sports Club even broke into a popular Highlanders football club song, ‘Into oyenzayo siyayizonda’ (We hate what you are doing), usually sung when fans of the premier soccer league giant are not happy with how things would be standing.

Ncube has been fingered as one of the main culprits responsible for Zimbabwe’s waning economy.

Ordinary Zimbabweans argue that he is responsible for their misery, which includes being forced to use the largely unwanted Zimbabwe dollar, poor salaries especially in the case of civil servants and a general failure to address social services.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who officiated at the official opening of the tournament was not booed.

Zimbabwe, a former cricket powerhouse in the late 90s to early 2000s, had to qualify through the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) qualifier B tournament and will play Ireland, Scotland and the West Indies at the finals.