Mnangagwa mourns Robert Mugabe

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has showered praises on now late former President Robert Mugabe, the man he deposed in a military assisted coup in 2017.

Mugabe, the country’s founding and only leader of 37 years since independence, died Friday in Singapore where he had been flying often to receive treatment since the time he was still at the helm of the country.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” Mnangagwa said on his twitter.

He described his mentor-turned enemy as “an icon of liberation”.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”