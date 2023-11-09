Mnangagwa leaves for Saudi Arabia

HARARE – President Mnangagwa has left the country for Saudi Arabia where he will attend the Saudi Arabia Africa summit.

The President visit to Saudi Arabia comes at a time when the two countries have agreed to open embassies in their respective capitals, Harare and Riyadh, deepen economic trade and enhance cooperation.

In Saudi Arabia the President is expected to meet King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. He is also expected to engage

international leaders in deepening cooperation and discussing the many investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.

Last month a high-powered delegation from Saudi Arabia led by special envoy Mr Adel Ahmed al Jubeir met President Mnangagwa at State House where several bilateral issues were discussed including the forthcoming Arab-Africa Summit.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied to Riyadh by a delegation of cabinet ministers including from Finance, Agriculture.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...