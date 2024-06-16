Jude Bellingham Leads England to 1-0 Victory Over Serbia in Euro 2024 Opener

Spread the love

Gelsenkirchen, Germany – England kicked off their European Championship campaign with a 1-0 victory over Serbia on Sunday, thanks to a crucial goal from Jude Bellingham.

The Real Madrid star secured the win with a stooping header in the 13th minute, converting a precise cross from Bukayo Saka at the Veltins Arena.

This victory propels England to the top of Group C, following a 1-1 draw between Denmark and Slovenia earlier in the day. Christian Eriksen scored for Denmark, marking his return to the Euros three years after his on-field cardiac arrest during the previous tournament.

Under the leadership of Gareth Southgate, England entered Euro 2024 as one of the tournament favorites. The team is determined to improve on their runner-up finish from the last Euros, where they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Italy in the final via penalties.

The match buildup was marred by concerns over potential violence between rival supporters. Unfortunately, these fears materialized as police had to intervene to separate brawling fans in Gelsenkirchen. Social media footage showed clashes outside a restaurant adorned with Serbian flags, where chairs were hurled amid the chaos.

Despite the off-field issues, the focus on the pitch remained clear. Bellingham’s early goal set the tone for England, who managed to maintain their lead and secure a vital three points in their opening match.

With this win, England has laid a strong foundation for their Euro 2024 journey. As the team looks ahead to their next group matches, the victory over Serbia serves as both a confidence booster and a statement of intent. The squad will aim to build on this positive start and fulfill their potential as one of the tournament’s top contenders.

