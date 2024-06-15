Former Arsenal and Everton Forward Kevin Campbell Dies at 54

Spread the love

London, UK – Kevin Campbell, the former forward who made his mark with Arsenal and Everton, has passed away at the age of 54.

The news of his death was announced by both clubs on Saturday, with Arsenal revealing that Campbell died “after a short illness.”

Arsenal shared a heartfelt statement on their website, reflecting on Campbell’s illustrious career and his deep connection to the club. “Everyone at Arsenal is devastated to hear of the death of our much-loved former player Kevin Campbell, at the age of 54,” the statement began.

“A boyhood Arsenal supporter, Kevin joined our youth setup in 1985 aged 15 and soon set about demonstrating his incredible eye for goal, becoming the most prolific young striker in the country,” it continued.

Campbell scored 59 goals in 228 appearances for Arsenal and played a crucial role in their league title victory in 1991. His time at Arsenal also saw him win the FA Cup, League Cup, and European Cup Winners’ Cup before he transferred to Nottingham Forest in 1995. After a brief stint in Turkish football, Campbell joined Everton in March 1999.

Everton also expressed their sorrow in a statement, highlighting Campbell’s popularity and impact at the club. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the club’s most popular and much-loved former strikers,” the club said.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and huge fans’ favorite, Kevin was the Blues’ first Black captain and also an incredible person, as anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would know.”

During his six years at Everton, Campbell scored 51 goals in 164 matches, becoming a fan favorite and a respected leader. His career later included spells at West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City.

“Kevin was always afforded the warmest of welcomes when he returned to Merseyside — and quite right, too,” Everton added. “He was a giant of a man, a fabulous footballer and he will be sorely missed by everyone fortunate enough to know him.”

Campbell’s legacy as a talented footballer and a cherished figure at both Arsenal and Everton will long be remembered by fans and the football community.

Source – AP

