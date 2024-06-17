Jacob Zuma Criticizes ANC Unholy Alliance With Apartheid Boers

Spread the love

JOHANNESBURG — Former South African President and Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party leader, Jacob Zuma, has fiercely criticized the newly formed Government of National Unity (GNU), calling it an “unholy alliance” between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC).

In a statement read by MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela at a media briefing on Sunday night, Zuma lambasted the coalition as a deal crafted for the benefit of the markets and big business, rather than the South African people.

Accusations Against the GNU

Zuma, while present at the briefing, did not speak initially. However, his written statement, delivered by Ndhlela, conveyed his strong disapproval of the coalition:

“As an ANC member, I can tell you there’s no such thing as the Government of National Unity (GNU). It is a white-led ‘unholy’ alliance between the DA and ANC.”

Zuma promised to expose what he termed “white agents” allegedly planning to revert the country to apartheid-era policies. He described the GNU as a market-driven arrangement sponsored by big business and criticized its legitimacy:

“We need to educate our people that there is no Government of National Unity in South Africa. There is a white-led unholy alliance between the DA and the ANC of Ramaphosa. It is sponsored by big business. It is for the benefit of the markets, not the people. It must be crushed before it finds its feet.”

Legal Actions and Demands

Zuma revealed that the MKP has instructed its legal team to demand that the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) cease referring to the coalition as a GNU. Should the SABC fail to comply, Zuma warned of potential protests:

“We know that the private media has to serve its masters. But the SABC belongs to us. It has no right to feed our people with lies and to pursue narrow agendas at our expense. We shall seek an urgent meeting with the SABC Board and management to raise this issue and, if necessary, educate them on the correct political terms which are appropriate. If they do not listen, the people will march to the SABC offices to demand the truth.”

Coalition Details

The coalition agreement, which has been referred to as a Government of National Unity by its proponents, was reportedly signed by several parties, including the DA, ANC, Patriotic Alliance (PA), GOOD party, and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). Patricia De Lille’s GOOD party and the IFP signed the statement on Saturday, while Gayton McKenzie’s PA signed on Friday.

Future Plans and Constitutional Amendments

Zuma also addressed accusations that the MKP opposes the Constitution, stating that while they respect the Constitution, they believe it needs amendments to address land issues. He confirmed that MKP members would soon occupy seats in the National Assembly, though he did not specify a timeline.

The former president’s remarks signal a contentious political climate ahead as the new coalition government seeks to stabilize and govern amidst significant opposition from factions within South Africa’s political landscape.

