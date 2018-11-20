‘I’ll lead anti-Mnangagwa demos’ – Chamisa

Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has reportedly told his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) supporters that he will lead from the front, the party’s planned protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

According to NewsDay,Chamisa said this during one of his “Thank You” rallies in Chinhoyi over the weekend.

Chamisa said that his supporters across the country were “impatiently” waiting for a signal to protest.

“I’ve been moving around the country getting views from the people who voted for us on the way forward and it is very clear that they are eager to demonstrate … if I see that there are people backing me, I will lead from the front,” Chamisa was quoted as saying.

Chamisa’s remarks came a few days after he reportedly labelled his supporters “stupid” for taking to the streets on August 1 to protest a delay in the July 30 poll results, resulting in a deadly army crackdown.

During a press conference last week, Chamisa denied that the MDC was behind the violent protests that saw vehicles belonging to Zanu-PF torched and their Harare offices stoned.

Apology

Chamisa said the demonstrators had opened themselves up to manipulation.

“It was very stupid even for people who demonstrated, to demonstrate for the results to be released. It was stupid because they then opened themselves to attacks and manipulation,” Chamisa said.

“It is their right but I feel that it was not called for and that is my view,” he said, in comments carried by New Zimbabwe.

Chamisa later apologised for the comments, saying his “remarks to condemn those who killed or injured the innocent, burnt cars & destroyed property on 1 August used ‘words’ that regrettably created the wrong impression”.

Chamisa’s apology came after Zimbabweans on social media had accused the MDC leader of “disrespecting and betraying his supporters”, said the report.