Hailstorm destroy 130 homesteads in Renco

MASVINGO – A raging hailstorm destroyed over 130 homesteads, a hospital, a Police station, and several schools in the Renco area in Masvingo Rural on Sunday evening.

Many families are homeless and have no food after entire homesteads were destroyed.

A Mirror crew toured the villages on Wednesday with the local councillor Tarusenga Mapamba who compiled lists of affected homesteads. A number of elderly people lost their medication for BP and diabetes and hospital cards in the storm.

Sister-in-Charge at Nyajena Rural Hospital Norah Kupika said that two houses were destroyed and can no longer be occupied.

“Forty-five homesteads had their roofs blown off at Muvango Village alone. The village head’s homestead was completely destroyed and his diabetic wife Gladis Moyo lost her drugs in the rains,” said Mapamba.

He appealed to Government and Non-Governmental Organisations for shelter for the affected families as the rain season is just beginning and these people have lost their homes.

“The rain season is just beginning and these families need assistance to rebuild, food, blankets, and shelter,” said Mapamba.

The hailstorms left a trail of destruction across the southern region with 49 schools destroyed in the Midlands Province, according to Provincial Education Director (PED) Jameson Machimbira.

Other affected districts include Gutu, Chivi, Zvishavane, Mvuma, Beatrice, Chiredzi, Harare and Beitbridge

Experts who spoke to The Mirror said the Government should declare the situation a national disaster. – Masvingo Mirror

