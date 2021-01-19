Former RBZ Governor Dr Kombo Moyana Succumbs to COVID-19

The country’s first black Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Dr Kombo Moyana succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday night.

Moyana who was at the helm of the central bank between 1983 and 1993 died while admitted at a local hospital.

Dr Moyana’s death was confirmed by members of his church the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ).

“Dear UCCZ Church Family.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am informing you that last night we lost one of us at UCCZ Eastlea Dr Kombo James Moyana exRBZ Governor passed on to Glory last night.He was in Hospital. He succumbed to Covid 19.”

More to follow….