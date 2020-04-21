Emotional Tribute To Zororo Makamba By Former Colleagues At New York Film Academy

Zororo Makamba’s former colleagues at the New York Film Academy have released a tribute to their for their departed friend.

Zororo, a Zimbabwean 30-year-old journalist died last month after succumbing to coronavirus.

His father posted on Twitter expressing his gratitude to Zororo’s former colleagues. He said:

Thank you to Zororo’s former colleagues at the New York Film Academy (@NYFA) for this touching tribute. My gratitude to Ayanda Sowazi for coordinating the production.

Watch the video below for the tribute.

Zororo became Zimbabwe’s first coronavirus death.

