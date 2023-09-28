Elections over; time to move on, Mnangagwa tells opposition

HARARE – President Mnangagwa says the opposition and its sympathisers must stop dreaming of a poll re-run, as the election season is now a closed chapter.

As he addressed the ZANU PF Politburo at the party’s headquarters in Harare this Thursday, President Mnangagwa said focus should now be directed towards accelerating economic growth.

“Today we meet on the background of my return from the 78h Session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was a resounding success, Our ongoing engagement and re-engagement drive is equally bearing fruit, with a number of strategic investments and partnerships having been discussed during the side-line meetings.

“May I reiterate that, under ZANU PF, Zimbabwe is open for business. To this end, we continue to welcome investors, including our citizens in the diaspora, to take up the various opportunities, which Zimbabwe has to offer,” said the President.

Mnangagwa said during the General Assembly, Zimbabwe received support and solidarity in the call for the immediate and unconditional lifting of the illegal sanctions.

“In this regard, we are grateful to progressive nations and institutions of the world, including our comrades from the Southern African region, who called for the removal of the illegal sanctions,” he said.

He emphasised that the opposition must not remain stuck in the past with its futile calls for an election re-run.

“Now that the elections are behind us, we should not be distracted by the leader of the main opposition who remains stuck in the past, while both Zimbabwe and the region are moving into the future. His call for an election re-run is a pipe dream, the earlier he realises that, the better for himself and his opposition Party.”

He said in rolling out the Party and Government programmes under the Second Term of the Second Republic, the party remains guided by the philosophy, “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo, ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...