Dialogue only way to go – Khupe

Some political leaders participating in national dialogue believe that dialogue is the only way to transform Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa initiated the engagement with political parties that participated in last year’s harmonised elections. MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has refused to join the dialogue whilst some who had joined have however since pulled out.

National Constitutional Assembly president, Professor Lovemore Madhuku revealed in an interview that:

The purpose of politics is to bring to the public domain the various useful ideas that society needs. The fact that people are in an opposition party or small groups will not take away that they might have constructive ideas that might be used by those in power. After an election, it is not the case that society must fall on the basis of what is in the ruling party.

His words were reiterated by the leader of the MDC-T, Thokozani Khupe who said:

We have these engagements because for some of us the major focus is to move the country forward for the good of every Zimbabwean. Dialogue is the only way to go. When we engage, we share ideas on how to move our great country and make it the jewel of Africa again

New Patriotic Front (NPF) president, Engineer Tendai Peter Munyanduri said that the inputs of various political parties participating in the dialogue must assist those in power.

Source: Pindula