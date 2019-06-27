Chivayo Demands Respect, Says “Enough Is Enough”

Controversial businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, revealed that he is tired of “emotional abuse” at the hands of almost everyone.

He demanded to be treated fairly like every other Zimbabwean citizen since he has rights protected by the country’s Constitution. He said:

Ndaneta neku shungurudzwa. Munhu wese aita Chigaro anotanga nekuti WICKNELL CHIVAYO. Enough is enough…I’m a CITIZEN of this country and I’m equally protected by the constitution. If you have evidence implicating me please deliver it to the nearest police station ASAP.

Turning to ZANU PF Youth League deputy secretary, Lewis Matutu, Chivayo lauded the re-introduction of the Zimbabwe Dollar. He “advised” Matutu to focus on the Africa Cup of Nations rather than focusing on “corruption”. He added:

Let’s celebrate our players’ continuous amazing performance and the return of the ZIM DOLLAR which has literally strengthened by almost 100% in just 48 hours. Lewis Matutu, we need you and your esteemed office contribution in rebuilding the economy so please REDIRECT YOUR FOCUS…

Matutu recently set the cat among the pigeons in the ruling party after he called a press conference on Monday where he accused party bigwigs of sabotaging the country’s economy through corruption.

Source: Pindula