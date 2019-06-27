Jonathan Moyo threatens to expose Mnangagwa’s advisors

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has threatened to expose members of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Presidential Advisory Council for being part of money spinning patronage system.

Moyo dared any of them to refute his words and he will bare it all.

“One stinking scandal that is waiting to be told is about PAC patronage.”Said Moyo. ” It’s a PAC of self-enriching two-timers whose love for the USD is scandalous. They claim to be doing national service when in point of fact they are lining up their pockets big time. Let them say nywee!”

At the time of writing none of the PAC vocal Twitter members who include Trevor Ncube, Dr Singi Munyeza and Busisa Moyo had dared to refute Moyo’s allegations.

Mnangagwa appointed the Presidential Advisory Council in January to advise and assist him in formulating key economic policies and strategies that advance Vision 2030. Vision 2030 entails making Zimbabwe an upper middle-income country with gross national income (GNI) per capita of between $3,896 and $12,055, according to the World Bank’s technical calculations, implying high standards of living for citizens.

The advisory council comprises experts and leaders drawn from diverse sectors like business, health and social protection, agriculture, governance and human rights, faith-based organisations, tourism, education, minorities, ICT, civic society, communication and media management.