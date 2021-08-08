South African President deploys troops to national broadcaster station amid growing coup fears

The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg and in Durban.

The deployment of the soldiers has raised eyebrows across South Africa.

Yesterday, soldiers armed with rifles could be seen at the SABC Henley Studio Park, while others patrolled outside.

When news of the developments surfaced online, some citizens were concerned by the military presence inside the state broadcaster. However, Group Executive of Corporate Affairs and Marketing, Gugu Ntuli, has ‘dismissed with contempt’ any allegations that the army is trying to influence the newsroom.

“This deployment is in light of the recent unrest. As a National Key Point Area, delivering an essential service to the nation, and considering the recent attacks on the SABC journalists, it was deemed necessary that the physical premises and the employees working in these offices be protected.”

The SANDF says they were deployed to National Key Points during the riots in July, and SABC premises are part of the deployment.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi says the deployment will remain until they are told to withdraw.

“Our soldiers, when the violence started, the unrest, we started deploying our soldiers to national keypoint areas. The SABC was one of them. We deploy our soldiers to most of the SABC stations. And then this deployment will continue until we receive instruction from the Commander in Chief that our soldiers must start withdrawing from the areas where they are.”