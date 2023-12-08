Palestinian ambassador to Zimbabwe’s mother killed in Gaza

HARARE – Palestinian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri’s mother was on Tuesday killed at her home in Khan Younis city in the Gaza strip following an attack by Israeli forces, the embassy has said.

Khan is a city in southern Gaza strip.

Palestine embassy in Zimbabwe media and public relations officer Munyaradzi Munaro confirmed the death of the diplomat’s mother.

“With deep sorrow and grief, I regret to inform you that the mother of the Ambassador of Palestine to Zimbabwe Dr Tamer Almassri, was martyred on Tuesday afternoon due to the Israeli apartheid occupation army’s savage and indiscriminate bombardment of their residential area Khan Younis.

“May Allah, the almighty, give her mercy and accept her in the highest levels of paradise and bestow on her family solace, patience and comfort for their loss.

“To Allah we belong, unto him we return, may her soul rest in peace,” said Munaro.

She was in Zimbabwe as a diplomatic member of the ambassador’s family for nine months until May this year.

The latest fighting, between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, broke out in October after the militant Palestinian group raided parts of Israel, killing over a thousand, and kidnapping hundreds.

Israel has since launched a massive aerial and ground assault on Gaza, killing over 15,000 people and destroying homes and infrastructure in retaliation.

To date, Israel has reportedly killed over 16,400 Palestinians; 75 percent are women and children who are also among thousands of Palestinians who have been displaced by the conflict. – ZimLive

