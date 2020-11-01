One poll giving Trump backers hope and Democrats anxiety

CNN) Poll of the week: A new Des Moines Register/Selzer and Co. poll from Iowa likely voters has President Donald Trump leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a 48% to 41% margin.

The average poll in Iowa has Trump up by 2 points.

What’s the point: Let’s be very clear, Biden is the favorite in polling to take back the White House. He leads in the swing states necessary to get Let’s be very clear, Biden is the favorite in polling to take back the White House. He leads in the swing states necessary to get 270 electoral votes , and those leads are wider than the ones Hillary Clinton had four years ago.

The Selzer poll is an exception to that rule. If it is correct, Trump is in a far better position than assumed, and we could be in for a much closer race than many expect.

Few, if any, of Biden’s pathways to 270 electoral votes run through Iowa. But if Biden isn’t doing much better in Iowa than Clinton did four years ago, then Democrats might be worried that he isn’t doing better in other places as well.

Indeed, it is possible that Trump wins Iowa by a wide margin that foretells trouble in other states such as critical Midwestern battlegrounds such as Michigan and Wisconsin.