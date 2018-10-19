Mugabe arrested in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda – Police is holding two men for allegedly issuing $1800 and £1100 counterfeit notes to a bank teller.

Luke Owoyesigyire Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson confirmed that Ali Kassuja (45) and Alfred Mugabe (33) from Mpererwe were found in possession of counterfeits.

According to a police press release , an alert teller at Opportunity Bank Kamwokya branch in the city suburbs today noticed the unusual bills as she counted the money, confirmed they were fake after further testing and alerted his superiors who called the police.

“I can confirm that we’ve arrested two men and investigations are underway,” he said.

Upon questioning, one of the suspects Kassuja told police that the counterfeits were being printed in Kenya and sold to various people in the counterfeit business at a cheap cost.

“When we informed them that their notes were fake, they laughed it off. Instead, one of them insisted the money was genuine and claimed he had just received it from his nephew who works in Canada. He claimed his nephew got it from tips at his workplace,” said the bank official.

The two suspects are currently detained at Kira Road Police Station vide SD REF 59/17/10/2018 and are to be arraigned on charges of issuing counterfeit notes.

Last month, Old Kampala Police bust a fake notes syndicate operating in the city centre where a gang would buy small items at grocery shops using forged sh20,000 currency notes to get change in genuine currency. – Source Vision