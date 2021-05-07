High drama as Queen Mantfombi’s will names Prince Misuzulu as new Zulu King

NONGOMA – Prince Misuzulu Zulu was named as the next king of the Zulu nation, but high drama quickly followed as he had to be whisked away from Kwakhangelamankengane Palace.

Prince Misuzulu’s security detail had to draw high calibre rifles and whisk the heir apparent away after a security threat at the reading of Queen Regent Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu’s will reading.

In the will, the queen named the US educated Prince Misuzulu as the heir to the throne. Prince Misuzulu is the oldest son of Queen Mantfombi and the late king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

She left her Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace to all her children and their descendants, and shared her savings in various policies, assets and bank accounts, equally, among all her children.

Prince Misuzulu Zulu, 47, will have to accept the nomination, failing which, any of his brothers could be the next king by vote, through secret ballot.

Royal sources said Prince Misuzulu was being whisked away to the kingdom of Eswatini.

BREAKING NEWS: Chaos breaks inside Khangelamankengane palace after the announcement of Prince Misuzulu as the next Zulu King. The new had to be whisked away by his security team which includes police from Eswatini after a prince challenged his appointment. — Sihle Mavuso (@NewsBotZA) May 7, 2021

The announcement of the Prince Misuzulu confirms speculation that has been swirling for weeks after his father’s burial on March 18.

Making the announcement, advocate Madoda Griffiths Madonsela SC said the late queen nominated Prince Misuzulu because he had no previous conviction, was of sound mind and has no impediment that prevents him from assuming the throne.

Earlier today, during the memorial service, Princess Ntandoyesizwe called for calm and unity in the royal court amid raging tensions.

Tellingly, the prince who is not yet married, said all the wives of the late king, starting with Queen Sibongile Dlamini Zulu, who is angling for a legal fight, should be embraced from now onwards.

Furthermore, he said as the royal house, they have to unite as they have the divine duty to uphold the Zulu culture which is revered across the world.

Political Bureau and IOL