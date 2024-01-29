ANC suspends Jacob Zuma over MK party

Spread the love

JOAHHESBURG, South Africa – South African ruling party, the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee on Monday suspended former president Jacob Zuma for his involvement with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The ANC NEC, which is meeting in Boksburg, has tasked its secretary-general to send a letter to Zuma.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed on Monday that Zuma has been suspended. He said they invoked Rule 25 of the ANC Constitution to temporarily suspend Zuma. He said the ANC did not take long to act on the matter, but had to engage internally. .

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe indicated a few weeks ago that they will not act now but will have to wait until after the polls. “”The options of engagement, he closed them down. You can see from his posture everyday. It was clear there was no turning back on his side,“ said Mbalula. Mantashe had said if they focused on Zuma, it would distract their campaigning programme.

The issue of Zuma has been in the spotlight for several weeks now since he announced on December 16 that he was not going to vote for the ANC but would vote for the MK party. Zuma, however, said he would remain a member of the ANC. At the time of his announcement to back the MK party, President Cyril Ramaphosa said they had noted Zuma’s decision. The ANC had confirmed earlier that it was going to discuss the issue of Zuma. at the NEC.

But it has since emerged that he has been suspended and has been given 48 hours to respond. Zuma announced in December in Soweto that he would vote for the MK Party in the upcoming elections. He has been on the ground, campaigning and calling on the people of South Africa to vote for his party to bring about changes in their lives. On Sunday, thousands of MK party supporters gathered at KwaXimba for the party’s first rally in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking to the media on Friday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the NEC meeting was going to discuss the steps to be taken against the former president. Responding to why the party has not taken action against Zuma, Mbalula said the ANC was guided by principles and values and therefore could not act on media reports without proper consultation. Mbalula maintained that there was no ANC member who was above the party line or rules, stating that “action would be taken against Zuma.” Source: IOL

