The Internet is back in Zimbabwe amid massive civil unrest

Internet services in Zimbabwe have been restored after a 24-hour blackout as the country experienced its biggest civil unrest since independence in 1980.

Despite government’s denial that it blocked the Internet on Tuesday, leading service provider Econet sent messages to its subscribers confirming the government move.

“Further to a warrant issued by the Minister of State in the President’s Office for National Security, through the director general of the president’s department, in terms of the Interception of Communication Act, internet services are currently suspended across all networks. The matter is beyond our control,” read the statement.

The state believes the riots are being organised on the WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter social media platforms. People could only make voice calls during the blackout.