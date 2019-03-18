Econet sets the record straight

Econet Wireless has issued a statement denying reports that its network faces collapse due to the non-payment of a foreign debt to a network platform supplier.

“Econet Wireless is aware of an inaccurate message doing the rounds on some social media groups, quoting unnamed sources who claim that the company ‘risks a blackout after losing a backup node’.

“We wish to assure our valued customers, stakeholders and the public at large, that the network remains sound and stable, and is not at risk of any blackout.”

The statement said while the current operating environment presented challenges for all businesses in Zimbabwe, including Econet, it was not true that its network was facing collapse.

“We have put in place robust measures to mitigate against the challenges we face and are working closely with our regulators and the responsible authorities to find solutions to the challenges we face”, the company said.