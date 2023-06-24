Zimbabwe beat West Indies by 35 runs in Cricket World Cup qualifier

HARARE – Zimbabwe had a successful match against West Indies in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Zimbabwe scored a total of 268 runs off 49.5 overs, with Sikandar Raza leading the team with 68 runs.

Ryan Burl also made a significant contribution with 50 runs, followed by Craig Ervine with 47 runs, Joylord Gumble with 26 runs, and Sean Williams with 23 runs.

In response, West Indies could only manage to score 233 runs off 44.4 overs. Kyle Mayers was the top scorer for West Indies, surpassing the half-century mark with 56 runs.

Roston Chase scored 44 runs, Nicholas Pooran contributed 34 runs, Shai Hope made 30 runs, and Brandon King scored 20 runs.

It was a 35-run victory for Zimbabwe over West Indies in their Group A match.

