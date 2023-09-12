PSL executive to descend on Highlander thugs like a ton of bricks

HARARE – Political tensions have marred the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, specifically the match between Highlanders and Dynamos, which had to be abandoned in the 37th minute due to violence stemming from a dispute related to match officiating.

Farai Jere, the PSL chairman and a Zanu-PF Member of Parliament, emphasized in a statement that the league does not tolerate political influences in local football. He called for the perpetrators of violence to be held accountable and highlighted the league’s commitment to developing football and fostering unity within communities.

Highlanders supporters were reportedly heard singing political songs during the match, reflecting the ongoing political tensions in the country following the disputed August elections.

The violence led to pitch invasion and missile-throwing, prompting a response from the Zimbabwe Republic Police outside the stadium. In response, Highlanders issued a statement condemning the unsportsmanlike behavior and apologizing to stakeholders and fans affected by the incidents.

The club called for collective efforts to find a lasting solution to such behavior, which tarnishes the image of the sport. The incident occurred at a time when stakeholders are working to attract fans back to stadiums and garner corporate support for football.

The statement emphasized that violence has no place in sports and urged clubs to educate their supporters about football rules and regulations.

Source – NewZimbabwe

