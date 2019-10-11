Mapeza salary revealed

Despite the negativity surrounding the coaching job at Chippa United, it remains one of the most attractive positions in the PSL financially.

The Chilli Boys coaching job continues to hog headlines with club boss Siviwe Mpengesi now infamous for firing coaches at will.

Chippa have already hired and fired more than 20 coaches in the PSL, with Clinton Larsen being the latest victim.

The Port Elizabeth side replaced Larsen with Duran Francis as caretaker coach but he only lasted two games before the club hired Zimbabwean coach Norman Mapeza as their new coach.

According to information gathered, Chippa United is amongst the top four clubs for the salaries they pay to coaches in the PSL, including Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pitso Mosimane and Gavin Hunt at Sundowns and Wits respectively are reportedly taking home between R600 000 to R800 000 every month excluding bonuses, while coaches at Chippa are paid between R350 000 to R450 000.

“Nevermind the issue of hiring and firing coaches at Chippa United, Chippa Mpengesi still pays his coaches very well in the club, in fact, it’s amongst the top four clubs paying coaches very well in the PSL,” a reliable source tells KickOff.com.

“It’s no secret that Pitso and Gavin Hunt are the top earners in the PSL. The other top-earning coach was Micho before he left Pirates. Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler were on good salaries at SuperSport United before they left.

“There is also the issue of bonuses per match and some coaches are entitled to 10 percent of the winning prize of the trophy.”

Mpengesi declined to discuss what he pays his coaches at the Chilli Boys.