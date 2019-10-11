Queen Bee on Mnangagwa entourage

ZimLive @zimlive President Mnangagwa has arrived in Lyon, France, for the 6th replenishment conference of the Global Fund which is aiming to raise $12bn to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. He attended Uganda’s independence celebrations and is travelling with petroleum tycoon, Kudakwashe Tagwirei

Online publication Zimlive reported on Thursday that, “President Mnangagwa has arrived in Lyon, France, for the 6th replenishment conference of the Global Fund which is aiming to raise $12bn to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria. He attended Uganda’s independence celebrations and is travelling with petroleum tycoon, Kudakwashe Tagwirei.”

Tagwirei hogged the news recently when the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe instructed all banks to freeze accounts belonging to Tagwirei’s company Sakunda and other related companies after being accused of participating in money laundering.

Few days later Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor justice Wadyajena posted on Twitter that Tagwirei had fled the country on a one way visa to the United kingdom for ten years.