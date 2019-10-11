Mugabe’s nephew to stay in exile beyond 2030

THE beleaguered nephew to the late former President Robert Mugabe, Patrick Zhuwawo, says he will not return to Zimbabwe in the next 15 to 20 years.

Writing on his blog, Zhuwawo reasoned that ZANU PF’s win in three by-elections held on 3rd August 2019, despite the unprecedented levels of suffering and poverty in Zimbabwe validates President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s famous “2030 Ndinenge Ndichipo/ I will still be around” remark. Wrote Zhuwawo:

Mnangagwa is not the issue but the security establishment that put him there and can either keep him there or replace him with someone else like they did to President Mugabe. This is why I do not see myself returning to Zimbabwe from exile for at least fifteen to twenty years.

Zhuwawo opined that Zimbabwean citizens who marched in support of the coup that ousted Mugabe from office in November 2017 were used (vakaitiswa).

He concurred with National Patriotic Front (NPF) spokesperson, Jealousy Mawarire, that any meaningful multiparty dialogue in Zimbabwe should include the military.