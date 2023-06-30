Modric in the dock again as he faces perjury charge in Croatia

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren have been charged again in Croatia with allegedly giving false testimony regarding financial deals they had with former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic.

According to the Associated Press, Mamic was convicted in 2018 on charges including embezzlement and tax fraud related to player transfers during his time at Dinamo Zagreb.

Modric and Lovren had previously faced charges of perjury and failure to declare taxes on their transfers to foreign clubs, but the accusations were lifted by a Croatian court before the 2018 World Cup. However, the public prosecutors now claim that there is enough evidence that the players falsely testified during the original trial.

According to the verdict against Mamic, he had signed personal contracts with players during their early years at Dinamo Zagreb, including Modric and Lovren, which obligated them to share their earnings with him. Mamic alleges that he did not receive all the money owed to him and accuses Modric and Lovren of being accomplices in the embezzlement case.

If found guilty of giving false testimony, Modric and Lovren could face prison sentences ranging from six months to five years. The trial date has yet to be set.

