Court told actor Kevin Spacey is a ‘sex preditor’ who preys on other men

LONDON – During Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial in a London courtroom, the prosecutor, Christine Agnew, told jurors that the Oscar-winning actor gets a thrill from preying on other men.

According to the Associated Press, she described Spacey as a man who lacks respect for personal boundaries and takes pleasure in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable. Agnew claimed that Spacey’s preferred method of assault is aggressively grabbing other men in the crotch.

The charges against Spacey include sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The allegations date from 2001 to 2013 and involve four men who did not know each other but had the misfortune of attracting Spacey’s attention, according to the prosecutor. Spacey pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Spacey, 63, arrived at court early wearing a light gray suit, white shirt, and gold tie. He was seen with a large binder of documents and wore spectacles.

Inside the courtroom, he sat behind a window in the dock, while a guard occupied the corner of the room. A jury consisting of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will determine Spacey’s fate during the four-week trial.

If convicted, Spacey could face imprisonment, but an acquittal could potentially pave the way for a career comeback. The actor, known for his roles in films like

“The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” expressed in an interview that there are people ready to hire him once he is cleared of the charges.

Spacey is currently free on bail and has homes in both London and the United States.

