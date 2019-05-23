Mnangagwa Jr named in Warriors fundraising committee

A fundraising Committee to raise US$500 000 for the Warriors has been appointed.

The 18-member Committee was established on Wednesday and was mandated to raise money to fund the national football team for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations.

Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi was appointed chairperson, while Kudakwashe Tagwirei and Zifa board member finance Philemon Machana are the two deputies.

The Warriors will participate in the COSAFA tournament which starts on June 1st in South Africa and runs until the 8th of June and AFCON which runs from June 21 to July 19 in Egypt.

Meanwhile, ZIFA has already received US$260,000 from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to finance the preparations.

Members of the Fundraising Committee are as follows:

Kazembe Kazembe – Chairman

Kudakwashe Tagwireyi – V. Chairman

Philemon Machana – V. Chairman

Joel Biggie Matiza

Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr

Pikirayi Dekete

Sugar Chagonda

Lauzarus Muchenje (NetOne)

Mr Dururu (SRC)

Margarete Chari (SRC)

Mr Mudarikwa (Ministry of Sport)

Mr Mataranyika (Nyaradzo)

Winston Chitando (Min. of Mines)

Mrs D. Ndukula

Chipo Mutasa (TelOne)

Eve Gadzikwa

Nqobizitha Ndlovu (Min. Industry)

Mr Mutsambiwa