MDC files appeal against High Court judgement

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Nelson Chamisa has filed its appeal against a judgement delivered by High Court Judge Edith Mushore.

The effect of the appeal is that it suspends the operation of the order. As such party’s elective Congress scheduled for Gweru this weekend will go ahead.

The judgement nullified the appointment of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri as vice presidents by the late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai. The ruling essentially stated that Thokozani Khupe was the legitimate leader of the party pending an extraordinary congress.

