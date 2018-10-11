Minister Kirsty Coventry Dissolves Sports And Recreation Board

Minister of Sports, Arts, Youths and Culture, Kirsty Coventry has dissolved the Sports and Recreation Board with immediate effect.

The board which is led by Edward Siwela is being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over allegations of maladministration and malpractices. SRC directors Joseph Muchechetere, Patience Kabanda and Daniel Kuwengwa are reported to have continued receiving benefits such as holiday allowances despite the fact that the SRC was technically insolvent.

Other members of the board which has been fired include,

Lilian Mbayiwa

John Falkenburg

Keith Goddard

Clemence Mukwasi

Titus Zvomuya

Nicholas Vingirai

Joseph Mungwar