Mbappe deal ‘agreed’ amid Real Madrid rumors – report

Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid in a blockbuster five-year deal despite desperate efforts from Paris Saint-Germain to keep the French superstar, according to reports in Spain.

Mbappe appeared at the French Professional Football Union’s (UNFP) annual gala on Sunday night, where he signaled an announcement on his future was imminent.

“I will officially announce my decision on the future before I join the France national team in June. It’s a matter of days then it will be official,” said the 23-year-old forward as he collected a third successive Ligue 1 player of the year award.

“[It] will be known very soon, it’s almost done. My decision is made, yes, almost.”

According to Marca, that decision has already been made and it is in favor of Spanish champions Real.

The Spanish outlet reports that Real will wait until Mbappe himself announces the news before the club confirm the capture of one of world football’s biggest talents.

Mbappe, who helped fire France to World Cup glory in Russia in 2018 when still a teenager, was pictured in Madrid last week for what Marca says was a “key” two days when it became evident that a deal would be reached.

PSG had pulled out all the stops to retain the services of a player they signed in a mammoth €180 million (then $215 million) deal from Monaco back in 2017, initially on loan before making the move permanent.

Kylian Mbappé: “I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided”. 🚨🇫🇷 #Mbappé “This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done”, Mbappé added. …while Real Madrid sources are more optimistic and confident than ever. pic.twitter.com/ciSEicr39Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 15, 2022

Earlier this month, it was claimed PSG were still hopeful of keeping hold of a man whom many see as far more crucial to their hopes of Champions League success than big-name teammates Neymar or Lionel Messi.

Mbappe, however, has reportedly resisted efforts from the French champions to pen an extension to the contract which runs out this summer.

The forward is said to have been a big Real fan growing up – and the club have reciprocated that affection and long had Mbappe in their sights.

Should he complete the move as reported, Mbappe will become the second major young European talent to change clubs this summer.

Last week, Premier League leaders Manchester City confirmed they had reached an agreement with 21-year-old Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland to join from Borussia Dortmund.

Mbappe has struck 36 times in 45 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season as they recaptured their Ligue 1 title.

However, the club backed by wealthy Qatari owners again fell short in Europe, losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 after a stirring second-leg comeback from the Spaniards at the Bernabeu spearheaded by Mbappe’s international teammate Karim Benzema.

