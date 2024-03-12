Mapeza bounces back as Warriors interim coach for 4-nation tournament

Spread the love

HARARE – FC Platinum head coach Norman Mapeza is back into the Warriors dugout following his appointment as Zimbabwe Senior Men’s Football team interim coach by ZIFA on Tuesday.

“ZIFA is pleased to announce that Norman Mapeza has been appointed as the interim head coach of the men’s Zimbabwe national team, for the upcoming four-nations tournament in Malawi,” said the football mother body in a statement.

The tournament will be played in Lilongwe from 18-26 March.

It features hosts Malawi, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mapeza has amassed a wealth of international football experience both as a player and a coach.

The highly rated football mentor featured in the Dream Team, the trailblazing Zimbabwe national football team that once went within 90 minutes of qualifying for the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the USA.

He has also starred for Turkish giants Galatasaray.

He has also excelled from the dugout, having guided FC Platinum to four premier league titles in a row and also led the now defunct Monomotapa to a premiership title.

Mapeza also led both Monomotapa and FC Platinum in their campaigns in the CAF Champions League.

The football mentor has also coached the Zimbabwe Warriors before.

The former midfielder takes over from former Highlanders head coach Baltemar Brito whose contract expired on December 31, 2024.

Mapeza will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars head coach, Takesure Chiragwi. – ZimLive

