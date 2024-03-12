Man killed in row over dominant team in Liverpool and Manchester City football match

Spread the love

GWERU – A man is on the run after allegedly killing his brother during a row over which was the dominant team between Liverpool and Manchester City in the two English Premier League club’s clash on Sunday.

Police say Peter Mhike, 22, of Hotera Village in Zhombe, struck his 26-year-old brother Edmore Mhike with a wooden bench and then finished him off with a stone after he tried to stop him assaulting another man.

The incident took place at around 7PM at Nganunu Bar in Zhombe on Sunday, shortly after the two teams drew 1-1 at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

According to police, Peter Mhike had a “misunderstanding with 29-year-old Joakim Moyo of Mashavave Village… as he was disputing that Liverpool had the upper hand to win the game.”

“Peter Mhike, who is a Manchester City supporter, started throwing stones at Joakim Moyo. The now deceased Edmore Mhike rebuked and restrained his young brother from assaulting Moyo. This did not go well with the accused person who then turned on his brother,” according to an internal police memo of the incident seen by ZimLive.

“Peter picked up a wooden bench and hit his elder brother. He then picked up a stone and struck the now deceased on his head and he died on the spot.”

Peter fled from the scene and police were yet to arrest him on Tuesday.

Manchester City scored early on in the match but Liverpool took command in the second half after scoring a 55th minute equaliser. Liverpool missed several chances as they enjoyed more possession in the second half.

The English Premier Soccer League enjoys widespread following across Zimbabwe, and much of the African continent. – ZimLive

