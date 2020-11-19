Liverpool injury news: The full list of players missing and doubtful

Jose Mourinho once compared managing Tottenham to having “a blanket in your bed and you pull it up and your feet are left out – then you cover your feet because they’re cold but half of your body is outside the blanket”.

An analogy made back in February might have drawn little sympathy from Jurgen Klopp at the time, but the Liverpool boss is facing the same sense of ill-fate this season. Fix one problem and another soon appears. Never assume things can’t get much worse, for they always can and inevitably do.

Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty. A statement from the Egyptian on Saturday read. “Egyptian national team and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has undergone a second test and results have confirmed that Salah tested positive for Covid-19,” adding, “Salah is keeping a high spirit and is not showing any symptoms of the virus.”

Salah provided two positive tests ahead of Egypt’s 1-0 win against Togo in their African Nations Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health’s head of the COVID-19 committee, Hossam Hosny raised hopes that Salah, who is quarantining in a hotel, would be able to return to England if he provides a negative test result on Thursday.

However, on Wednesday, the Egyptian FA confirmed that both Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny had tested positive for a third time, meaning that the Liverpool forward will definitely miss this weekend’s game against Leicester.

Klopp’s injury crisis worsens

Salah is one of a number of first-team players that Klopp is likely to be without this weekend.