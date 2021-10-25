Kadewere’s Red Card Costs Lyon

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere’s poor start to the 2021-2022 French Ligue 1 season took another turn for the worst after he was red-carded in Olympique Lyon’s 3-2 defeat at Nice on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Zimbabwe international forward was shown a straight red card following a dangerous two-footed tackle on Nice’s Melvin Bard in the 85th minute.

Kadewere’s late dismissal proved very costly for his team as they went on to concede two late goals to succumb to a moral shattering 3-2 defeat.

Lyon had earlier appeared on course to secure all three points from the match as they took the lead on the half-hour mark through Cameroonian forward Toko Ekambi before Houssem Aouar doubled the advantage in the 68th minute.

Nice gave themselves a glimmer of hope in the 80th minute courtesy of Youcef Atal. The hosts were soon back in the game after Kadewere was sent for an early shower for his reckless tackle.

And they took advantage of the numerical advantage when Andy Delort and Evann Guessand wrapped up the match in the added time of the game.

Kadewere was making his second successive start of the season for Lyon as he continues to find his footing following a difficult start to the campaign due to injury problems.

His only other start this season came last week in the Europa League, where he was hooked off at halftime.

The former Harare City player has struggled for game time due to injuries, managing just three appearances in the league prior to Sunday’s encounter.

