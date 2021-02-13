But in recent months he has been in and out of the news, with claims emerging he is “unhappy” at Liverpool and that he’s keen to go to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

He was also just recently the subject of a Bayern Munich charm offensive.

Liverpool are keen to keep hold of their talisman, but retaining players isn’t always as easy at it seems, even for a team as big as Liverpool.

Here we look at the Salah saga up until this point and consider what the Egyptian may look to do in the summer when the season concludes and the transfer window opens.

© EMPICS Sport Mohamed Salah is a star turn at Liverpool

Hinting at exit?

Interestingly enough it was Salah himself who suggested there may be problems at Liverpool during an interview with Spanish publication AS.

The striker told the paper that he was unhappy with Klopp opting against making him captain in a Champions League game against FC Midtjylland.

Salah said: “Honestly, I was very disappointed. I was hoping to be the captain, but it’s a coach’s decision. I accept it.”

He also told the paper: “I think Madrid and Barcelona are two top clubs. Who knows what will happen. But right now I am focused on winning the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool again.”

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Salah himself who suggested there may be problems at LiverpoolWhen pressed to give a more extensive answer on his plans for the future, he added: “That’s a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club.

“Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.”

Klopp was asked to respond to the speculation sparked by Salah, and replied: “I have nothing to say [about the AS interview]. All fine from my side.”

Unhappy at Liverpool?

Salah’s former international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika then spoke to the press and strengthened the notion that the forward is “unhappy” and wants to leave Liverpool.

He provided details of a private phone call with the forward, which reiterated some of the issues Salah brought up himself in the press.

“I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field,” Aboutrika told beIN Sports.

© Shaun Botterill/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Salah’s former team-mate strengthened the notion he’s“I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.”

He added: “If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes.

“I do not have any influence over Salah’s decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him.”

Bayern Munich interest

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is an admirer of the forward, and has clearly noticed that he appears a tad unsettled at the moment.

Rummenigge therefore decided to strike while the iron is hot, and launched a charm offensive, referring to Salah as the “Lionel Messi of Africa”.

© Getty Images Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is an admirer of the forward“It would be an honour to have him,” Rummenigge said. “Salah is the Messi of Africa and has the skills to play for the best teams in the world.

“What he has achieved can be compared to what Messi and Ronaldo did with Barca and Real.”

Rummenigge appeared to make very clear Bayern Munich plan to sign Salah in a few months.

Private transfer chat

Reading the above it would seem that Salah has made his mind up to leave and that he has at least one top club ready and waiting to sign him.

But details of a private phone call with Dejan Lovren have poured cold water on this idea.

Lovren is good friends with Salah from their time together at Liverpool, and he recently revealed that Reds supporters have little to worry about.

As far as the centre-back is concerned, Salah is going nowhere.

Lovren told talkSPORT: “I’m still in communication with Mo Salah. We are best buddies. We talk about everything. Mo is committed, not just for Liverpool but for all the fans and for himself. He is the biggest critic of himself when he doesn’t do well.

“I’m not surprised he is doing well individually, when you look at how many goals he has scored, he is amazing at the moment.

“There needs to be love from both ways [both Salah and Liverpool], I see now that they have it, so why not [stay]?”

© Andrew Teebay/Liverpool Echo Dejan Lovren has poured cold water on the idea that Salah wants to leaveSalah then doubled down on this claim, revealing his desire to score more goals and win more matches at Liverpool.

Salah said: “It’s good to win trophies individually but we just need to focus in that period and try to win games and go through the right way.

“I think last month was better than months before but we still need to win games.

“When I score goals and help the team to win games, that’s what makes me happy. But if you score goals and the team is still not winning, that’s not a great feeling.

“So we just need to carry on and I’m trying always to score goals to help the team. We just need to stick together and carry on, win games and stay with each other.” – Mirror (UK)