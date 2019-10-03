HARARE – The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) was on Wednesday ordered to pay back US$1.2 million it borrowed from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to send the senior men’s team to the 2016 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Zifa and Potraz’s lawyers went to the High Court for an endorsement of an order agreed beforehand which was endorsed by Justice Owen Tagu directing Zifa to pay.

Zifa have failed to settle the debt for the past three years despite repeated demands by Potraz.

According to Potraz, the claim against Zifa was based on an acknowledgement of debt by the association’s former president, Phillip Chiyangwa, in January 2017.

“In terms of the document, an amount of US$1,225,000 together with interest at the rate of 5 percent per annum is payable to the plaintiff,” according to the declaration by Potraz.

Zifa is reeling from huge debts and recently had its accounts temporarily frozen after a former employee sought to enforce an award of US$518,000 for unfair dismissal.