‘Prophets’ mum on politics

HARARE – Contemporary charismatic preachers seem to be reluctant to comment on political developments in the country unlike those in the Bible. Biblical prophets, the likes of Elijah, Moses and Amos among others, always kept political leaders on their toes, without fear.

Scholar Bernhard W Anderson states that “prophecy was intimately associated with politics from the very first moment it appeared in Israel”, meaning roles of prophets should be somehow intertwined with politics.

However, unlike their predecessors, the bulk of modern preachers try to disassociate themselves from politics and rather dwell much on what their audience want to hear.

Notable examples of “daring preachers” include one Talent Chiwenga and Bishop Ancellimo Magaya among others who do not censor “God’s message.”

The majority of “prophets” told the Daily News on Sunday that politics is a hot-potato.

Effort Maphosa of Kwekwe-based Grace Abound Church said political prophecies need to be treated with maturity.

“As prophets, we have a duty to preserve peace in the country.

Prophecies to do with politics need to be treated with maturity otherwise the message can cause more harm than good.

“Prophecies can destroy kingdoms if not delivered in a mature way,” Maphosa, who claims popular Nigerian preacher TB Joshua is his spiritual father, said.

“It is not that we do not receive prophecies about political developments in the country, but rather we chose to deliver it in a mature way. Some prophets chose to use parables in driving their point home while some request meetings with the targeted political figures and deliver the message.”

Blessing “Hitman” Langton, founder of Epworth-based Christ Realm Ministries of All Nations, concurred with Maphosa.

“Prophets are the custodians of peace in the society. Our political leaders do not open doors for prophets to communicate God’s message.

If you speak the truth against political leaders, you will be taken as a rebel and suffer consequences hence the majority of prophets choose to remain mum on political issues,” Langton said.

“One needs to be extra careful when dealing with politicians, especially in Africa. Politicians are dangerous hence at times prophets tend to deliver the message in idioms to preserve stability in the country.”

Miracle Paul of New Revelation Ministries, popular for Abraham’s Tent, said he tells it as it is.

“If God instructs me what to do, I will do it without reservations. I do not suppress anything. Prophets should tell it as it is, without fear or favour because God will be there to protect his mediums or vessels. The problem only arises if God instructs you to deliver his message and you refuse.

“However, prophets should not deliver false prophecies as God will not protect them when the consequences arise,” Paul said.