Chamisa caught up in domestic violence storm

OPPOSITION leader Nelson Chamisa tried to get the police to drop a domestic violence investigation involving lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, whose wife Emma made a formal police report of alleged severe domestic assault.

On April 9, Adv Hashiti, allegedly beat up his wife who had stumbled upon his conversation on a social media platform with a lady only identified as Maureen.

Sources said when Emma confronted her husband, he allegedly lost his temper and assaulted her with fists, choked her and pulled her hair, according to a police report. Emma then fled the house and went to report the alleged assault at Borrowdale Police Station.

But the following morning, Adv Hashiti allegedly went to the police station with Chamisa to try and have the report withdrawn.

Chamisa would not have been accompanying his colleague as a formal legal advisor or representative since advocates do not deal directly with clients at first instance, being called in by an attorney or general legal practitioner to give specialist advice on a point of law or to take the lead in court proceedings.

Emma is now refusing to follow up her initial report to the police, although the police are continuing with a criminal investigation, which does not require the co-operation or consent of the person who made the initial complaint.

A person who feels they have been wronged can only withdraw civil proceedings. Criminal proceedings are a matter for the police to investigate and the National Prosecuting Authority to decide whether there is a case to bring to court.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that after the wife’s report was made, “when the police reacted he locked himself inside his house. He then went to the police in the company of Chamisa the following day early in the morning saying the case involved top people and therefore it was unnecessary to report it.

“However, he was told at the police station that domestic violence cases are taken to the courts. The wife was advised to bring a medical report, but she never came back. “The docket is now at the courts for consideration, but the wife has become hostile and is no longer cooperating with the police,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Neither Chamisa nor Hashiti was picking up their phones yesterday.

According to a close relative, who preferred to remain anonymous, the marriage between Mr Hashiti and his wife has been on the rocks for some time with the couple no longer sharing the same bedroom.