Zimbabwe’s new high-rising opposition leader rejects overtures from rivals

HARARE – Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader, Robert Chapman, says he has rejected several invitations to join the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Chapman, who was born in Chinhoyi, and says he was orphaned at a young age, recently announced his intentions to contest in the 2023 presidential election.

After Chapman announced that he was running for president because people are “tired of living in poverty and that prosperity is possible,” David Coltart, a senior CCC official suggested that Chapman should join the Chamisa-led party.

Said Coltart: At the outset, I wish to affirm your Constitutional right to stand for President.

My only questions, Sir, are: One – Do you realise that all you are going to do is divide those opposed to ZANU PF, which benefits ZANU PF and no one else? Two – Why not rather join and strengthen CCC?

In response, Chapman claimed he already tried to join the CCC but was informed that he will not have any policymaking role.

He said: “Already tried and was told I would be given “goat skinning” duties. Seriously, I was actually told this, lol. See you on the campaign trail!

Chapman added that it would have been ideal for Coltart to reach out to him directly than on social media. He said: