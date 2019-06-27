Zimbabwe Vice-President Chiwenga’s health deteriorates

Senior journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu posted on Monday that he has been briefed on the health of the former feared General.
“Somebody briefed on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s health telling me he’s unrecognisable. Said to have a liver problem.”Mathuthu tweeted. “Talk of poisoning will persist for sometime. No public appearance since returning from India on June 9. Supporters very CONCERNED.”
A few months back a Germany based newspaper called The Spotlight reported that Chiwenga’s health problems could be the effects of ingesting lethal polonium- 210, a poison capable of causing cancer.
The Spotlight claimed that high-level sources in the defence ministry disclosed that Chiwenga was rushed to India aboard a private plane through the Manyame air base in the capital for urgent treatment.
“Number 2 (Chiwenga) was rushed to an Indian military hospital following suspicion that he could have been poisoned with some kind of dose of a lethal poison or military grade nerve agent during the November coup period.
“Military intelligence officials are not taking any chances. The fact that medical doctors in Zimbabwe and South Africa have failed to explain his exact ailment, made them believe that he could have been made to ingest polonium -210 using food by his enemies, which is very difficult to trace in the human body and only nuclear scientists have the expertise needed to trace it.” The paper reported.
Polonium-210 is capable of causing cancer in living tissue. When it is inhaled, it causes lung cancer, and if swallowed, it becomes concentrated in red blood cells, before spreading to the liver, kidneys, bone marrow, gastrointestinal tract, and the testicles or ovaries.